Moment Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket launch to rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX called off

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket launch was called off on Monday, 13 January, after “a few anomalies” during the mission countdown.

The inaugural attempt to reach orbit and compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the satellite launch market was postponed by at least a day.

Standing 30 stories tall, the New Glenn launcher sat ready for liftoff at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station but late in the countdown, Blue Origin repeatedly pushed back the liftoff time.

A spokesperson on a company live feed said mission teams were examining “a few anomalies.”

“We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt,” Blue Origin said.