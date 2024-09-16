Mother issues warning after £21 hoverboard charger fire rips through home

A mother has warned of the dangers of hoverboard chargers after a £21 product exploded and sparked a fire which destroyed her house.

Chelsea Fiekert, from Eastbourne, says she only used the charger for half an hour before the blaze was ignited.

She says the product exploded hours after being delivered by Amazon.

Chelsea's son Leo, 13, ran inside the property on Woburn Way to save the family's pets from the fire.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear about the incident and we are in contact with the customer.

“Safety is a top priority at Amazon and we want customers to shop with confidence on our stores. The product has been removed while we investigate.”