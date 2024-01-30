Amelia Earhart’s long-lost plane wreckage may have been found in the Pacific, solving a decades-long mystery, new footage shows.

Earhart set off on a journey around the world at age 39, but ultimately went missing along with her navigator in 1937.

Deep Sea Vision, a Charleston, South Carolina-based company, believes it may have finally found Earhart’s plane resting on the floor of the Pacific Ocean.

The company shared footage of their incredible exhibition with a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday (30 January).

A caption for the video reads: “After an extensive deep-water search, a talented group of underwater archaeologists and marine robotics experts have unveiled a sonar image that may answer the greatest modern mystery — the disappearance of Amelia Earhart.”