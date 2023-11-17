Aspiring footballer who had leg amputated due to cancer returns to pitch

A young girl who lost their leg to due to cancer has returned to her football team after two years of being unable to play.

Annabel Kiki took to the pitch with a running blade prosthetic in place of her left leg, which she had amputated at 13 after a osteosarcoma diagnosis.

She also played drums with Sam Ryder at Eurovision earlier this year, as well as joining England’s amputee football national side.

Annabel has lived by the motto “I’m not what happened to me, I’m what I choose to become.” Which she’s had printed onto her team’s shirt.