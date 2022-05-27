Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Depeche Mode founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60.

In a statement on Twitter, the band said they were "shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness" at the musician's untimely passing.

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint," the band wrote.

Formed in Basildon in the 1970s, Depeche Mode were one of the most influential bands of the eighties and nineties.

