Angela Rayner has accused the Conservative Party of "wallowing in sleaze".

Standing in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions, she pressed Boris Johnson on moves to prevent the suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson.

"When they break the rules they just re-make the rules," Ms Rayner said of the Conservatives.

"While they're wallowing in sleaze, the rest of the country faces higher bills, rising costs and damaging tax rises

Just hours after PMQs concluded, Mr Paterson avoided suspension after MPs voted to back a government-sanctioned amendment over his case.

