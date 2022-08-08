Anne Heche in stable condition after car crash in Los Angeles

Actress Anne Heche is recovering from “severe” burn injuries after crashing her car into a woman’s home in Los Angeles on Friday, 5 August.

The Emmy-award winning star’s car burst into flames upon impact with the house, causing a massive fire inside the property.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for Lynne Mishele, whose house was “completely burned” in the crash.

A representative for Heche has confirmed that she is intubated and in a “stable condition,” asking for privacy for her.

