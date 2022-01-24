Archaeologists find ‘pickled’ fetus inside Egyptian mummy

Archaeologists have discovered a “pickled” fetus inside an Egyptian mummy.

According to scientists, the foetus was discovered in the first-ever example of an embalmed pregnant Egyptian mummy and was preserved as it “began to pickle” within the decomposing woman.

According to the study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the woman’s remains are the first and only known case of a pregnant ancient Egyptian mummy that for decades was thought to be a male priest from the first century BCE.

The woman likely died between 26 and 30 weeks of pregnancy.

