Bodycam shows moments before Arizona man drowns while police 'stand by'

A police union has defended Arizona officers actions after they allegedly stood by as a man begged them for help before drowning in a lake.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance between a couple.

Mr Bickings and his wife told police that no fight took place.

Bickings then tells police he's "going for a swim" and officers stand by watching from the water's edge.

This video shows police bodycam footage of the moments before the Sean Bickings, 34, drowned.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.