Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has condemned the "reprehensible" actions of three police officers who were caught on camera assaulting a suspect.

Mr Hutchinson said he was "sad and concerned" after a video showed officers punching and kicking a suspect they had pinned to the ground outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry.

"That response was not consistent with the training they receive as certified officers...this is not what our law enforcement community represents", he said.

All three officers were suspended on Sunday (21 August) as the incident is "under investigation".

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here