Vigils held across Ireland in memory of Ashling Murphy

Thousands gathered across Ireland last night to hold vigils for primary school teacher Ashling Murphy who was killed while going for a run along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly.

The 23-year-old teacher was found dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardai continue to hunt for her killer after a man who was being questioned was released from custody and deemed no longer a suspect.

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill marked the services as a "watershed moment".

"We are entitled to feel safe, we are entitled to be safe," she added.

