At least 15 people were killed and more than 70 injured after a subway train derailed in Mexico City late on Monday.

Videos from onlookers and news broadcasters at the scene show parts of a train hanging in mid-air.

According to Mexico’s government, a rescue operation is underway.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has stated said that a number of people were killed and that a car was trapped under the rubble.

On Twitter, Ms Sheinbaum wrote: “Unfortunately, there are dead and injured people. I am on-site supporting the installation of the command centre.”