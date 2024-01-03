Watch: Man attempts to kidnap four-year-old in Florida supermarket

A man who attempted to kidnap a four-year-old in the middle of a supermarket in Florida was arrested on 30 December 2023.

CCTV footage from a Walmart store in Lehigh Acres shows Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, 64, trying to grab the child and walk away with him.

Analysts from their Real-Time Intelligence Center worked with deputies and managed to quickly identify and locate the suspect.

Officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pintueles Hernandez’s residence within an hour of the incident being reported and arrested him for False Imprisonment of a Child 13 Years Old and Under.