Ava White: Police cordons in Liverpool following death of 12-year-old girl

Police set up a cordon near the scene where a 12-year-old was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre.

Four boys - aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 - have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Ava White who died last night [Thursday].

Police believe Ava and her friends had had a verbal argument, which led to Ava being assaulted “causing catastrophic injuries”.

Paramedics tried to help Ava at the scene but she sadly died a short time later.

Footage captures an extensive cordon in place at the scene while forensic investigators appear to comb the area.

Sign up to our newsletters.