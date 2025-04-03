Survivors heard at Bangkok building collapse site as rescuers use megaphone in search

Rescue workers are using megaphones to search for survivors after hearing signs of life in the rubble nearly a week after earthquake tremors brought down a building Bangkok.

Faint cries for help and sounds of knocking were heard in response to rescuers’ calls late on Wednesday night (2 April), in the city’s Chattachuk district.

Video posted on Facebook by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration shows emergency teams using a megaphone to talk through gaps in the rubble, before pausing to listen for signs of activity.

“At about 10pm, rescuers reached a hole and shouted out for survivors,” Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt told The Bangkok Post. “The voice seemed to be a woman’s. There is hope there are survivors at fire exits.”