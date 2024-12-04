Trans pool champion Harriet Haynes is fighting a landmark legal case after being banned from competing in women’s events by the English Blackball Pool Federation.

Haynes, who has played competitively since 2019, was shocked by the decision, which she says unfairly targets trans women in a sport where gender doesn’t impact performance.

“Pool isn’t a gender-affected sport. We’re not talking about boxing or golf, my cue weighs 16 ounces,” she told The Independent.

Expert evidence supports her claim, showing no inherent advantage for trans women in pool.

While two major pool organisations reversed similar bans, Harriet’s case highlights the ongoing battle for inclusion.