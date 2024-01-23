Tory minister mistakes Art Attack presenter for BBC journalist in bias debate

A Tory minister appeared to confuse Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan for a BBC journalist as he discussed “bias” at the broadcaster.

Huw Merriman appeared to accuse the children’s TV star of giving “one side of the story” in his reporting on Universal Credit - but he has never done so, instead presenting the arts and crafts show from 1990 until 2007.

BBC social affairs correspondent Michael Buchanan has reported on Universal Credit.

It came after culture secretary Lucy Frazer accused the BBC of bias amid plans for Ofcom’s reach over the broadcaster to be extended.