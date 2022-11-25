The mayor of Manchester has slated Matt Hancock as being "clearly better at showbiz than politics."

Andy Burham joked that Hancock is "better at bushtucker trials than clinical trials, for sure," in reference to the politician's stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

After a pause for applause, Burham said he doesn't believe Hancock is a "bad person" but has shown "bad judgement" in joining the reality show.

"Politicians should be about 'we,' what's good for us? But this is all about 'me,' isn't it," he told BBC Question Time.

Sign up for our newsletters.