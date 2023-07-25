Watch: Nigel Farage reads apology letter from BBC News boss over Coutts story

The BBC has apologised to Nigel Farage for suggesting he lacked the funds needed to hold an account at private bank Coutts.

On his GB News show, the former Ukip leader published parts of a letter from BBC News boss Deborah Turness.

“I have reviewed what happened since we received your letter on Saturday. It’s clear that the story we originally published, based on information provided by our source, turned out to be inaccurate,” the letter read.

“I would therefore like to apologise to you on behalf of BBC News.”