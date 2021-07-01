The BBC has apologised after a journalist mistakenly referred to the comedian Bill Cosby as 'Bill Clinton' during a news report. The error came after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Mr Cosby's conviction in 2018 on three charges of aggravated indecent assault, with him leaving prison on Wednesday. During her report, Michelle Fleury pointed to the actor's house, saying "this has been where Bill Clinton has called home, but tonight, he will sleep in his own bed". Presenter Huw Edwards went on to say: "We apologise for the mistake. The story, of course, is about Bill Cosby, the entertainer."