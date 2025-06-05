A judge described the “two separate violent outbursts” by two teenagers which killed a “vulnerable” dog walker near his home.

Bhim Kohli was walking his dog when he was racially abused, punched, kicked, and slapped in the face with a shoe in a brutal park attack in Braunstone Town near Leicester on September 1, 2024.

The 80-year-old suffered a broken neck and fractured ribs and later died in hospital.

In his sentencing remarks at Leicester Crown Court, Mr Justice Turner said it had been a “cowardly and violent attack” on an elderly man who did “nothing to deserve” what happened to him.

A 15-year-old boy was ordered to serve seven years’ detention and a 13-year-old girl was handed a three-year youth rehabilitation order.