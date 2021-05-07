President Joe Biden was forced to address the dismal April jobs report after economists predicted larger growth, and he claimed the disappointing jobs gain was a “rebuttal” to the idea that Americans don’t want to return to work.

“We’re still digging out of an economic collapse,” he said. “The economy still has 8 million fewer jobs than when this pandemic started. More workers are looking for jobs and many can’t find them. While jobs are coming back, there are still millions who are looking for work.”