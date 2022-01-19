Watch live as Biden holds press conference as he marks first year in office

Watch live as president Joe Biden conducts a formal news conference from the White House as he marks his first year in office.

Today's briefing will mark the president's first press conference of 2022 and will occur on the eve of the anniversary of his inauguration.

“The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday.

It will be the seventh time the president has appeared solo in front of reporters to answer questions.

