Biden says survival of the planet 'is on the ballot' this year

The survival of the planet is “on the ballot” this year, Joe Biden said as he addressed Democratic voters on Thursday, 25 August.

Speaking at a Democratic National Committee event at Richard Montgomery High School in a Maryland, the US president told voters that there was a “lot at stake” ahead of the midterm election.

“It’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot... Are you ready to fight for these things now? Well, then you need to do one thing: vote,” Mr Biden added.

Sign up to our newsletters.