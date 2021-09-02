Big John the biggest triceratops ever found goes on display in Paris

The dinosaur which was discovered in the United States in 2015 is being assembled in a Paris exhibition gallery to go on public display.

“On the top of being the biggest specimen in size, it is also very well preserved, up to 60 per cent of the skeleton which is incredible,” a fossil sales expert said.

His month-long showing in the French capital will only last until the 66-million-year-old dinosaur goes under the hammer for auction.

The triceratops is estimated to fetch more than €1.2 million (£1million) when the gavel bangs.