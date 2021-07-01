Accusers of US comedian Bill Cosby expressed disbelief and fury over his release from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

“We’re all just absolutely utterly stunned and devastated and outraged, infuriated, some in tears,” Victoria Valentino, who accused Cosby of raping her in the 1960s, told Fox News.

Sexual assault survivor Angela Rose said Cosby’s release was “retraumatising” for his accusers.

“Sexual assault is the most underreported crime in the country and examples of today just illustrate exactly why,” she said.

More than 60 women have accused the former television star of sexually misconduct.