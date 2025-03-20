A Tory MP has shared fears of rats appearing Birmingham that are "the size of cats" — rodents she dubbed the "Squeaky Blinders" — as a result of the city’s bin strikes.

Ex-minister Wendy Morton told the House of Commons on Thursday (20) that West Midlanders fear fly-tipping throughout the region after nearly 400 council waste operatives in Birmingham began an indefinite strike last week.

“Alarmingly, we’re hearing of rats the size of cats in Britain’s second city and, let’s be quite certain, the Squeaky Blinders are definitely not welcome in Aldridge-Brownhills," Ms Morton said.