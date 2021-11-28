Boris Johnson ‘confident’ this Christmas will be ‘considerably better than last’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “confident” that this year’s Christmas will be “considerably better than last” when asked about how he sees the new Omicron variant of Covid affecting festivities in the UK.

Johnson was speaking at a press conference on Saturday (27 November) when he was joined by his chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as well as England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty in outlining new restrictions to tackle the threat of the new variant.