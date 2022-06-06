Sajid Javid backs Boris Johnson but says Tory MPs ‘entitled’ to vote for new leader

Sajid Javid has confirmed Boris Johnson has his backing but also admitted Conservative MPs are “entitled” to vote for a new leader.

The prime minister faces a no-confidence vote on Monday evening (6 June) and could be removed by his own colleagues.

Speaking after Sir Graham Brady confirmed the news, Mr Javid admitted he "didn't want to see" the threshold met for the ballot.

“I respect all my colleagues... if they want to vote, they are entitled to one,” he said.

“I support the prime minister.”

