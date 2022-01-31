Boris Johnson bizarrely criticises Keir Starmer for ‘failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile’

Boris Johnson bizarrely criticised Sir Keir Starmer for “failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while he worked as a director of public prosecutions.

The Labour leader served in the role from November 2008 to November 2013 and announced changes to how sexual abuse investigations would be handled in the wake of the Savile sexual abuse scandal.

During a fiery exchange over partygate on Monday, Johnson referenced Starmer’s previous job.

“This former director of public prosecutions spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile,” he said.

