Boris Johnson lacks ‘integrity’ and is ‘disgrace on every level’, Keir Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson, claiming the prime minister is "a disgrace on every level".

The Labour leader made the comments as he outlined his plans to bring the opposition party to power in the next general election at a campaign event in Camden on Sunday.

"You don't need me to go on about why the government isn't up to it... what a disgrace the prime minister is on every level," Mr Starmer said.

The Labour leader also accused Mr Johnson of lacking "integrity, honesty, transparency, and accountability".

