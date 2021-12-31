Boris Johnson celebrates booster campaign in New Year message

Boris Johnson has used his New Year message to celebrate the achievements of the UK's Covid vaccination programme.

Thanks to an impressive campaign, over 70 per cent of eligible adults in England have received three doses of the vaccine and the prime minister has praised the British people for responding "heroically" to the call to get jabbed.

"As I speak tonight on New Year's Eve, we've met our target, doubled the speed of the booster rollout," Mr Johnson said.

"It's precisely because of that huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight."

