Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, has played down the threat of a no confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

The prime minister is facing calls to resign from some inside his own party following the publication of Sue Gray's report.

Around 24 Tories have called for Mr Johnson to step down since the Partygate scandal emerged, but Mr Lewis does not believe he'll face a no confidence vote.

“I don’t think it’s in the interests of the country, I don’t think it’s in the interests of the Conservative Party,” he claimed.

