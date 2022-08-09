Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’

Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.

The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.

“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.

“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”

