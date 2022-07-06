Keir Starmer faced Boris Johnson during PMQs on Wednesday (6 July), as the prime minister was grilled by the Labour leader following multiple resignations from his cabinet.

Sir Keir told the Tory leader he was a “pathetic spectacle”, adding: “Isn’t this the first recorded case of a sinking ship fleeing the rat”.

Mr Johnson suffered a leadership blow after both Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday (5 July), after he apologized for keeping Chris Pincher in government despite knowing since 2019 of misconduct allegations against him.

