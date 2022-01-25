Watch live as Boris Johnson delivers statement on Ukraine amid No 10 party scandal

Watch live as Boris Johnson delivers a statement on Ukraine as tensions run high after Russia situated an estimated 100,000 troops in reach of its neighbour's border.

Ukraine is now surrounded by forces from the north, east and south.

The prime minister's comments come after a shipment carrying anti-armour weapons systems from the UK arrived in Ukraine amid the heightened tensions.

Ukraine has also been provided with a 90-ton shipment from the US containing “lethal aid" and “ammunition".

Mr Johnson is also expected to face questions from Labour’s Angela Rayner regarding the PM’s birthday party during lockdown restrictions in 2020.

