This is the shocking moment a woman's cell phone exploded in her pocket while she was shopping at a supermarket in Brazil.

The unnamed victim was shopping with her husband in the city of Anápolis on Saturday when the incident occured.

She was taken to Alfredo Abraão Hospital, where she was treated for first- and second-degree burns, including on her hand, forearm, back and buttocks.

The faulty cell phone, a Moto E32, was less than a year old.

Her husband, Mateus Lima, told local media that his wife is traumatized by what has happened.