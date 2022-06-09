Police search home in connection with attempted murder of Supreme Court judge

Police searched the home of a suspect on Wednesday (9 June) in connection with the attempted murder of Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh.

A Simi Valley Police spokesperson confirmed that the search warrant was executed in relation to the arrest of Nicholas Roske in Maryland.

A man took a taxi to Justice Kavanaugh's house just after 1am on Wednesday. He has on his person a Glock 17 pistol, a knife, pepper spray, ammunition and other items that he told police he intended to use to break into Kavanaugh's home and murder him.

