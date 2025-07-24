Families of the victims of the Idaho college murders stared down Bryan Kohberger, delivering powerful impact statements as he was sentenced to die in prison for the “senseless slaughter” of the four students.

The 30-year-old will spend the rest of his life behind bars, after being handed four consecutive life sentences and an additional 10 years for burglary, without parole.

Kohberger broke into the off-campus home of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in the small town of Moscow during the middle of the night and stabbed the students to death as most of them slept on 13 November 2022.

Kaylee's sister Alivea Goncalves told Kohberger: "If you hadn’t attacked them in their sleep, in the middle of the night, like a paedophile, Kaylee would’ve kicked your f***ing ass."