Bridgerton star says fight training for acting roles helped her tackle phone snatcher

A Bridgerton star who successfully fought off a phone snatcher says fight training for acting roles helped her during the altercation.

Genevieve Chenneour, 27, who plays Clara Livingston in the Netflix period drama, was waiting for a coffee at a Kensington branch of Joe and the Juice when 18-year-old Zacariah Boulares, of Fawns Manor Close, Feltham, snuck up behind her and grabbed her phone on 8 February.

Speaking about the incident on This Morning on Thursday (12 June), Chenneour said that she has “done a lot of fight training for work” and also revealed that she is an avid boxer.

“I think it was just an instinct”, she said, describing the moment she retrieved the phone from Boulares.

She also teased: “I think I have very quick reactions, thanks to having three brothers growing up.”