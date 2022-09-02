Staff bid farewell to Bristol Zoo as it prepares to close site after 186 years

Staff at Bristol Zoo have bid its Clifton site a fond farewell as it prepares to close after 186 years.

The zoo opened in 1836, making it the fifth oldest zoo in the world.

Its owner, the Bristol Zoological Society, is closing the site due to pandemic-induced financial pressures.

Animals are moving to a new, more spacious safari-style park in south Gloucestershire.

Dr Grainne McCabe, head of field conservation and science said: “I think that, in the end, it will be a much, much more enjoyable experience for [the animals] in a more natural enclosure.”

