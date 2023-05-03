Eyewitness footage captures the moment a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (2 May).

The Metropolitan Police said the 59-year-old suspect was detained at around 7pm after threw a number of items - suspected to be shotgun cartridges - into the grounds.

Officers found the man to be in possession of a suspicious bag.

Specialist authorities attended the scene and a controlled explosion - which was heard live on television - was conducted as a precaution.

