Moment Queen Consort Camilla meets charity boss Ngozi Fulani amid race row

The Queen Consort met charity boss Ngozi Fulani at a Buckingham Palace reception, during which the Sistah Space CEO was asked racially offensive questions by a member of the palace household.

Ms Fulani, the founder of a charity supporting African and Caribbean heritage women affected by domestic abuse, says she was repeatedly asked by a royal aide where she was "really from" at the Violence Against Women and Girls event.

The aide has since resigned.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “‘We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details."

