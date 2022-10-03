Kwasi Kwarteng appears on University Challenge in resurfaced clip

Kwasi Kwarteng was once part of a Cambridge University team who won University Challenge back in 1995.

The chancellor, who today (3 October) announced a U-turn on the controversial abolishment of the 45p tax rate, made his first television appearance as a contestant for Trinity College.

Mr Kwarteng, then 19, came under pressure from legendary host Jeremy Paxman - swearing twice on the programme.

As contestants were asked who wrote the book Travels With My Donkey Kwarteng said: "Oh f**k, I’ve forgotten," before repeating the profanity.

