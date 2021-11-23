Firefighters and emergency services were at the scene of a bus crash in Bulgaria that killed at least 46 on Tuesday morning.

It is believed the vehicle hit a highway barrier but it remains unclear if a deadly fire broke out before or after the collision, which happened around 2am local time, near the village of Bosnek.

A total of 53 passengers were on board the vehicle, which was carrying tourists returning from Turkey.

Seven people escaped from the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.