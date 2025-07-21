CCTV shows Cain Byrne inhaling nitrous oxide while driving before fatal crash

CCTV footage shows Cain Byrne inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon while driving, before and after fatally hitting 81-year-old Graham Slinn.

Byrne, 20, ran a red light and was driving well above the 50mph speed limit when he struck Mr Slinn, who was thrown at least 15ft into the air.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Byrne, who has never held a driving licence, made no attempt to stop at the crossing and could have been travelling at up to 80mph, according to a witness.

On Monday, 21 July, he was sentenced to 11 years and six months’ detention in a young offender institution, with an extended licence period of five years. He was banned from driving for 17 years and eight months.