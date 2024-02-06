Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue by LA firefighters

Los Angeles firefighters rescued a man and his dog on Monday 5 February after the man jumped into swirling floodwaters in a desperate attempt to save his pet.

While the man was picked from the water in a dramatic helicopter rescue, the dog swam safely to shore and looked relaxed about their ordeal.

“LAFD Air Ops lowered a rescuer into the water, who was able to grab the patient, who was still conscious. They were hoisted into the aircraft, and transported to the local hospital by air,” a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department read.

“His dog was taken to a local shelter for temporary care for minor injuries.”