Trudeau goes viral for striking ‘manner legs’ pose during South Korea visit
Justin Trudeau has gone viral for spreading his stance wide to bring his height down in a pose commonly known in Korea as “manner legs”.
During a meeting with South Korea’s house speaker Kim Jin-pyo, the Canadian prime minister put one leg out to appear the same height as Kim for photos.
Mr Trudeau was in Seoul for a three-day visit before travelling to Japan for the G7 summit.
Korean media largely praised the gesture, but some media at home in Canada - including conservative outlet True North - accused the PM of “embarrassing” his nation.
