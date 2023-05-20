Trudeau goes viral for striking ‘manner legs’ pose during South Korea visit

Justin Trudeau has gone viral for spreading his stance wide to bring his height down in a pose commonly known in Korea as “manner legs”.

During a meeting with South Korea’s house speaker Kim Jin-pyo, the Canadian prime minister put one leg out to appear the same height as Kim for photos.

Mr Trudeau was in Seoul for a three-day visit before travelling to Japan for the G7 summit.

Korean media largely praised the gesture, but some media at home in Canada - including conservative outlet True North - accused the PM of “embarrassing” his nation.

