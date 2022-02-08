The mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency in response to weeks of protests from truckers against Covid restrictions.

Aerial footage shows the Ambassador Bridge gridlocked by trucks on Monday as the "freedom convoy" targetted the US-Canada border.

Protests were sparked last month by the introduction of a new rule that all truckers must be vaccinated to cross between the countries, with thousands taking to Canada's capital to demonstrate against the mandate.

Mayor Jim Watson has said behaviour is becoming increasingly "insensitive", with some continuously "blaring horns" and setting off fireworks.

