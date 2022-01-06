Five moments from January 6 riot that I'll never forget

January 6, 2021, will go down as one of the darkest days in American history.

Following a rally where former President Donald Trump denounced the election result, thousands marched on the US Capitol attacking police and threatening lawmakers.

Amongst the chaos, the Independent's US reporter Richard Hall walked with the crowd.

A year on from the events of that day, we take a look back at the most dramatic moments as they unfolded around him.

